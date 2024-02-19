Manchester City in shock contact with superstar, as Pep Guardiola chases even more dominance: report

Manchester City could become an even more dominant team if they're able to secure the signing of a superstar they've recently been in contact with.

After last season's treble success, Pep Guardiola has his Manchester City side chasing the same trophies this campaign as part of an unprecedented achievement.

They could lock their superiority in for the next five years if they manage to sign one of the world's best players, too, after details of initial negotiations have been revealed.

City could become even more dominant (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, Manchester City and Kylian Mbappe were in negotiations last week, prior to the Frenchman informing PSG of his decision to leave the club at the end of his contract.

The report suggests that one of Mbappe's three representatives were in Manchester last Monday talking to City officials, prior to the squad flying to Denmark for their Champions League clash with Copenhagen.

Several Manchester City players spotted the representative, just hours before news broke of Mbappe's decision to leave PSG in the summer. The general consensus seems centred on him joining Real Madrid, but a wage deduction and other determining factors could see the Frenchman opt for a Premier League side instead.

Mbappe has been in contact with City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with Mbappe. The former side have long maintained a relationship with the forward, while Arsenal presents Mbappe with an opportunity to emulate his countryman Thierry Henry.

It doesn't seem like a decision from the 25-year-old is forthcoming anytime soon, though, as he assess all of the options available to him before committing his future. Manchester City does present an enticing opportunity, though he'd likely have to share the limelight with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne as part of Pep Guardiola's dominant team.

