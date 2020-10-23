PSL release DStv Premiership protocols and match procedures

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have revealed the protocols and match procedures ahead of the 2020-21 DStv Premiership season.

On Saturday afternoon at 15h30, the historic first match of the DStv Premiership will kick-off with fixtures scheduled in three parts of the country simultaneously.

DStv joined the PSL as the new sponsor last month.

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest attractions will be the opening act between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in Soweto. There are two more fixtures at 15h30 on Saturday.

In preparation of the opening weekend DStv Premiership fixtures, the League has outlined some of the health and match day protocols at stadiums.

Compliance Officers:

Each member club must appoint a Compliance Officer.

Playing kit:

Clubs will be required to change jerseys at half-time.

Screening at Match Venues:

All players, technical members, match officials, medical personnel, support staff, suppliers and television crews must be temperature screened before they enter the stadium.

Moment of Silence and Applause:

The League will observe a moment of silence for Covid19 victims followed by applause for frontline workers before kick-off of each match.

Water breaks:

There will be no mandatory water/cooling breaks.

The normal rules will apply, the match officials will decide as per the rules.

Substitutions and Team lists:

Teams can list 11 players (starting)

Seven technical team on the bench (5+2)

Nine (9) substitutes can be named.

Three (3) substitution opportunities during the game (plus half time, which isn’t counted as one of the 3)

Five (5) changes allowed for all DStv Premiership matches

Five (5) changes allows plus one (1) additional during extra time for Cup matches