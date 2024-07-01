‘Push-ups in the shower and 2am saunas’: Former teammate reveals secrets behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s success

Cristiano Ronaldo is a machine – and everyone knows it.

But few have seen behind the scenes to learn first-hand how the Portugal captain operates. Now, in a column for the BBC , former defender Jose Fonte has shared an insight into how CR7 approaches life off the pitch.

And it’s pretty much what you’d expect: press-up competitions in the shower, recovery sessions at 2am, and endless hours in the gym.

VIDEO: Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is SO GOOD

Born just over a year apart, Fonte and Ronaldo shared a dressing room with the Portugal youth setup, Sporting Lisbon, and the senior Portugal team.

Their careers both began in the early 00s and spanned continents, but while Fonte settled into English football with Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham United before retiring in 2023, Ronaldo staked his claim to be one of the world’s greatest – even now at 39.

Jose Fonte has called Cristiano Ronaldo an 'animal' (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I can remember us all doing ice baths and saunas at 2am because of him,” Fonte recalled. “As well as helping our physical recovery, the important thing is that we were doing them together, the whole squad.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“As well as his ability, he always had this fantastic mentality. I would see him many times in the gym after training, trying to get stronger and quicker when everyone else had gone home.

“He has always wanted to win, too. He was so competitive then [that] he would say to us he would do more push-ups than anyone else in the shower after training, and of course he would go and do it as well.

“That drive is part of him, and it's why he is still here now at Euro 2024 with Portugal at the age of 39. He is an animal who wants to keep on winning and winning. Not only is he the best, he wants to prove it as well.”

Cristiano Ronaldo: THE greatest player

Ronaldo is captaining Portugal at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That drive has led Ronaldo to almost unprecedented fame and success: three Premier League titles, five Champions Leagues, two La Ligas and two Serie As – not to mention the 2016 European Championship crown.

For Fonte, that has made him more than just the greatest footballer in Portuguese history.

“I am often asked what Cristiano means to Portugal,” he continued. “Because of what he has achieved he is not just our greatest player, he is THE greatest player. Of course he is not only a sports figure either. He is more than that. He is the flag of Portugal, the most followed person in the world and the guy who cannot go anywhere without being recognised.

“It was always great being with him in the national squad because wherever we went, everyone went to him. Everyone would be screaming 'Ronaldo' but we could just walk normally and go anywhere we wanted to, because no one really cared about us!

“There are two sides to fame and I am sure it is not easy for Cristiano to deal with this, and not being able to go out anywhere, but he never let it affect him – or us.”

More Euro 2024 stories

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world .