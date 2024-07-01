‘Push-ups in the shower and 2am saunas’: Former teammate reveals secrets behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s success

By
published

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Portugal teammate has shone a light on how the 39-year-old has sustained his motivation

Cristiano Ronaldo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is a machine – and everyone knows it. 

But few have seen behind the scenes to learn first-hand how the Portugal captain operates. Now, in a column for the BBC, former defender Jose Fonte has shared an insight into how CR7 approaches life off the pitch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Mountain