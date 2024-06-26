Who is Jose Fonte? Braga defender featuring for ITV during Euro 2024 coverage

Jose Fonte has become something of an unknown entity ever since his departure from Southampton having spent ten years as a Premier League player.

The now 40-year-old is still plying his trade over in Portugal and is another name called up by ITV Sport to feature on their Euro 2024 coverage in Germany this summer. With over 600 professional appearances under his belt, Fonte is still going strong, too.

Receiving mixed reactions over his punditry skills, the ex-West Ham United defender has joined the likes of Gary Lineker, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer on our screens, but what else do we know about the tough-tackling centre-back?

WATCH | Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

What do we know about Jose Fonte and his career as a player?

Jose Fonte during his time with Southampton

Fonte will mostly be remembered for being a regular part of Mauricio Pochettino's success at St Mary's, playing a whopping 288 times for the club. From there, a spell at West Ham United followed, before he spent just a few months in China with Dalian Yifang.

He then spent five years in France with Lille, winning the Ligue 1 title and the Trophee des Champions in 2021. He moved back to his homeland in Portugal with Braga last year and is still currently playing for Daniel Sousa's side.

What has Fonte said about a possible return to Southampton?

Jose Fonte has insisted he would be open to a possible return to Southampton (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Russel Martin having guided the Saints back to the top flight this season, Fonte has been linked with a move back to England in the future. Speaking after Southampton's return to the Premier League, the 40-year-old admitted he is happy to see his former employer still succeeding.

"I am delighted with the promotion back to the Premier League, where Saints deserve to be," as quoted by Daily Echo."I am looking forward to next season actually. We know Southampton as a club and their supporters have to be in the Premier League.

"The dimension of the club needs to be in the Premier League so very, very happy with the scenes at Wembley, with the performance from the boys. [It is a] tremendous day for everyone that loves Saints. It's a tremendous job from Russell Martin, I think, to come in, implement that style of football."

