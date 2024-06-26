Who is Jose Fonte? Braga defender featuring for ITV during Euro 2024 coverage

Jose Fonte is known for his tough-tackling days in the Premier League with Southampton - but what is he now up to?

Jose Fonte has become something of an unknown entity ever since his departure from Southampton having spent ten years as a Premier League player.

The now 40-year-old is still plying his trade over in Portugal and is another name called up by ITV Sport to feature on their Euro 2024 coverage in Germany this summer. With over 600 professional appearances under his belt, Fonte is still going strong, too.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.