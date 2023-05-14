Qataris urged to bid for another Premier League giant if Man United takeover fails

The Qatari group trying to buy Manchester United (opens in new tab) should set their sights on Tottenham (opens in new tab) if they are unsuccessful in taking over at Old Trafford, feels Mark Goldbridge.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and co. are said to be behind INEOS chief executive and lifelong United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the race to buy a majority stake in the club.

United's current owners, the Glazers, are reportedly holding out for £6bn – but the latest Qatari bid is believed to come in below the £5bn mark.

As such, they may have to set their sights elsewhere – and Goldbrudge thinks Spurs would be the perfect option. Appearing on talkSPORT, the ever-opinionated YouTuber said (opens in new tab):

Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears to be the favourite to take over at Man United (Image credit: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

"If Qatar don't get hold of Manchester United, why would you logically not go and buy Spurs?

"They've got the stadium; they've got the training facilities. Of course, they [the Qatari group] want Manchester United, but do you think if they miss out they are just going to go, 'We don't want anybody now'?

"Spurs are a package: they've got the infrastructure; they have everything in place. You've just got to buy the squad and get the manager in.

"I would be massively frustrated if I was Spurs, and maybe that's [a Qatari takeover] what will happen if United end up with Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Maybe that is what Spurs need."

Spurs fans have become increasingly vocal in their protests against chairman Daniel Levy in recent weeks.

The 61-year-old is the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League, having held the position since 2001, but he has overseen a period of marked decline at the North London club of late.

Supporters continued to express their opposition to Levy this weekend, chanting for him to go during Saturday's 2-1 defeat away to Aston Villa (opens in new tab).