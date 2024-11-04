Rafael Leao moving towards January exit, with Arsenal and Chelsea on alert: report

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has been a substitute for the last three Serie A matches

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao could be in line for a transfer away from San Siro in January as his relationship with manager Paulo Fonseca continues to deteriorate. According to reports, Leao has tasked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to prepare his options ahead of the transfer window.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with the Portuguese international, who signed a new contract in the summer of 2023. Barcelona are also understood to have been exploring a move previously and are keeping a keen eye on developments in Milan.

25-year-old Leao is a senior player for the Rossoneri and one of their most dangerous attacking threats on the pitch but has found his playing time limited since captaining the team against Lecce at the end of September.

Rafael Leao is out of favour at Milan and could leave in January

Rafael Leao has instructed agent Jorge Mendes to explore his options (Image credit: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images) (Image credit: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

Leao hasn’t started a Serie A match since the international break, playing less than an hour off the bench. He was substituted in Milan’s Champions League match against Club Brugge and Fonseca has been clear about the reasons why.

"I really believe in teamwork. We need to be a team at all times and we try to make Rafa play like everyone else, as a team. If we are all together, it is easier for us, and that is all we want," said Fonseca.

Milan boss Paulo Fonseca denies a conflict with Rafael Leao (Image credit: Martin Rickett) (Image credit: Martin Rickett)

Leao’s contract runs until 2028. In January, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs told FourFourTwo that it would take big money to persuade Milan to sell the winger.

“There’s a big release clause baked into that contract, so suddenly, Milan have got all the cards: they can wait if they choose, and then yardstick him against some of these other big sales and demand a massive amount of money, otherwise they’ll keep him.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Alternatively, they can cash in at the value that they want if they do want to sell because of that release clause and because of that long-term contract.”

With that release clause reportedly set at a gigantic €175 million, Leao’s recent troubles and frosty relationship with Fonseca might open the door for a more realistic deal. His impact on the pitch still measures up even as his minutes decline. On average, he’s scored fewer goals per game this season than any other season but he’s contributing more assists.

VIDEO Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

Fonseca’s frustrations come down to matters of style and defensive work rate. Leao comes alive with the ball and is one of Europe’s most exciting attacking players, but both his defensive statistics and the eye test show where he falls short of Fonseca’s expectations out of possession.

Leao’s uncertain future has given Barcelona and leading Premier League clubs something to ponder as the transfer window approaches. There aren’t many teams he wouldn’t improve in possession and Mendes will be aware of that fact as he picks up the phone between now and the end of December.

Leao did start Milan’s last fixture in Europe and they’ll be in Champions League action again on Tuesday, when they take on Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.