Manchester City target dubbed 'the next Thierry Henry' has had club talks, as his future shapes up: report

Manchester City have interest in a player compared to Thierry Henry – who has just had talks with his employers over where he stands at the club.

The current Premier League champions have revitalised their attack in recent seasons, adding the likes of Jeremy Doku and Savinho to their ranks. There remains question marks over Erling Haaland's future, too, while Pep Guardiola could look to rebuild an ageing side in the coming year.

A long-term target may yet re-emerge as a feasible option for the summer, now, with reports suggesting that the superstar is in dialogue with his employers over where he stands in the squad.

Manchester City are interested in another forward

Erling Haaland could leave in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have been linked with Milan superstar Rafael Leao for a while now, with the Manchester Evening News confirming interet in 2023.

Ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world right now, the statuesque Portugal star has been compared to Thierry Henry in the past for his leggy dribbling style and penchant for cutting in from the left flank. He could well be a replacement for Erling Haaland or play alongside him from the lefthand side.

Rafael Leao, Youssouf Fofana and Tammy Abraham of Milan celebrate winning the derby against Inter in September (Image credit: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

Italian outlet Calciomercato have given an update on Leao's situation at Milan, with the No.10 struggling over the last year to replicate the form he managed during the club's Scudetto-winning campaign in 2021/22. Leao has scored just once this season.

The report states that, “there are no problems,” with player and employer, that the five-time European champions “strongly believe in Leao,” and that “in the meantime, there is a discussion between Rafa Leao's entourage and [Milan CEO] Giorgio Furlani to reaffirm their mutual respect and to move forward together.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the situation certainly suggests the door is currently closed on a move, it's one that potential buyers will be watching eagerly.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Leao isn't even close to leaving right now and Milan fans shouldn't be worried.

VIDEO Why Chelsea Couldn't Handle Liverpool's Curtis Jones

But talks from the club themselves suggest that Milan recognise that this is a pivotal campaign for Leao. Should Milan exit the league phase of the Champions League and finish in Serie A behind rivals – the other two northern giants, Inter and Juventus are both above the Rossoneri, with all three trailing Antonio Conte's Napoli – their resolve for arguably their most valuable player could well be tested, with City one of several clubs who would be in the mix for Leao.

Rafael Leao is valued at €75 million by Transfermarkt, with his contract ending in 2028. Manchester City take on Southampton this weekend when Premier League action returns.