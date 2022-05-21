Rangers bounce back from Europa League final defeat to win Scottish Cup
By Ben Hayward published
Rangers bounced back from their Europa League final defeat on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt by beating Hearts 2-0 after extra time on Saturday in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.
There was heartbreak for around 100,000 Rangers fans in Seville on Wednesday night as the Glasgow outfit were edged out by the German side in a dramatic shootout after the two teams were tied at 1-1 after 120 minutes of football.
And the Gers were forced into extra time again by Hearts in Saturday's showpiece at Hampden following a goalless 90 minutes.
Tiredness could have taken its toll in such a gruelling week, but Rangers were the better team and made their dominance count as Ryan Jack opened the scoring four minutes into extra time when he brilliantly blasted home from the edge of the box.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side then doubled their lead three minutes later as Scott Wright beat Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon with a low finish into the bottom corner.
There was no way back for Hearts and Rangers' victory seals a first Scottish Cup for the Light Blues since 2009 and some well-deserved silverware in a season which saw them miss out on the Scottish Premiership by just four points to rivals Celtic and come so close to glory in Europe on Wednesday night.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
