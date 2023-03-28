Rangers coach HEADBUTTS Celtic women's manager after conceding last-minute equaliser

Rangers assistant manager Craig McPherson headbutted Celtic women's manager Fran Alonso after the women's Old Firm derby on Monday night, after Celtic scored a 99th-minute equaliser against their rivals.

Alonso claimed McPherson called him a "little rat" during the altercation, too, after the latter had laid his forehead into the back of the Celtic boss' head.

The game ended 1-1 between Rangers and Celtic, after Caitlin Mary Hayes scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time to cancel out Brogan Hay's 36th-minute opener.

Alonso subsequently sprinted down the touchline to celebrate with his players, exuberantly excited with the goal that keeps his team above the Gers in the Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Celtic are currently second in the table behind Glasgow City, with Rangers third.

McPherson's rage didn't manifest until after full-time, though, with the game finished and players and staff shaking hands on the pitch. The Rangers assistant manager walked up behind Alonso during this period, before laying a headbutt on him. Players from both sides rushed in to try and diffuse tensions in the situation.

“It is frustration," Alonso told Sky Sports after the game. "It is not how I would show frustration but that is what it was and I understand what happened.

“It is football. These are the emotions. It was not much. I felt a little bit of contact and then I heard him call me a 'little rat'.

“It's obviously disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute, I totally get it. But I don't know. I don't know why. I don't know the reason. You would have to ask him. But I had no issues with them during the game. But, honestly, for me, it is nothing. It can stay here as part of the game."

Alonso doesn't want McPherson to face a suspension for his actions, though. Regardless of Alonso's wishes, the Scottish FA will likely open an investigation into the incident.

“I don't wish him to be banned or suspended. It is not something you want to see but for me it is not a big issue.”

When asked about incident, Rangers manager Malky Thomson said: "Without me seeing it I wouldn't comment. If that is the case there will be an investigation and we will look at it."