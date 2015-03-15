Ranocchia: Inter cannot be satisfied with draw

Rodrigo Palacio netted a second-half equaliser after the home side had fallen behind to a Gregoire Defrel chip, but were unable to turn periods of sustained pressure into a victory.

Nevertheless, Ranocchia remains focused on the goal of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, and has challenged his team-mates to turn around their 3-1 UEFA Europa League deficit against Wolfsburg on Thursday.

"We can't be satisfied, we should have won today," he said. "We have to keep fighting to qualify for the Champions League, either via the league or by winning the Europa League.

"It’s going to be the match of our lives against Wolfsburg.

"We need to give everything and try not to make any mistakes."