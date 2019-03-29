Manchester United make £100m-rated Real Madrid star a priority signing

Manchester United have made Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane of their top transfer targets this summer, report The Independent.

United confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their next permanent manager on Thursday and are prepared to hand the Norwegian a sizeable war chest ahead of next season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho are all on United’s radar as they attempt to win their first Premier League title of the post-Alex Ferguson era, but Varane is one of the players Solskjaer is most keen to acquire.

L’Equipe reported on Monday that the centre-back is considering his future at the Santiago Bernabeu and could bring his eight-year association with Madrid to an end this summer.

United have made their interest known and have been encouraged by the fact that the possibility of signing Varane has not been completely ruled out by the Spanish giants.

The 25-year-old would not come cheap, however, with the French World Cup winner valued at over £100m.

Solskjaer’s first game as full-time United boss comes against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

