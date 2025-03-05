'Rasmus Hojlund is being destroyed, and it’s also affecting his team-mates. They can see that he’s not enjoying being on the pitch' Former Manchester United star sympathises with striker Rasmus Hojlund

By
published

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has just two Premier League goals to his name this season

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United, speaks with Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Old Trafford on December 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Ramus Hojlund is struggling at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund is lacking confidence at Manchester United with his performances as of late indicative of a dwindling season.

Hojlund - who is Manchester United's sixth-most expensive signing ever - has just two Premier League goals to his name so far this term, with seven in total across all competitions. His last goal came against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on 12 December.

But it is not only Hojlund who continues to struggle. Injuries are again piling up at Old Trafford, and head coach Ruben Amorim has just one more shot at silverware this season as things continue to tumble at the Theatre of Dreams.

'Rasmus Hojlund should be dropped by Manchester United for youngster Chido Obi'

Manchester United teenager Chido Obi looked threatening against Fulham

Manchester United teenager Chido Obi looked threatening against Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

One man who believes Hojlund would benefit from a spell out of the team is former midfielder Paul Parker, who made 146 appearances for the club.

The 60-year-old is a huge fan of another striker at Old Trafford and believes the Dane could quickly be ushered aside.

Rasmus Hojlund is struggling in front of goal

Ruben Amorim is trying his best to get a tune out of Rasmus Hojlund (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Hojlund is being destroyed, and it’s also affecting his teammates," said Parker when speaking to Danish news site SpilXperten.

"They can see that he’s not enjoying being on the pitch. He’s really struggling, and it’s obvious that when he steps onto the field, he’s already looking forward to the game being over.

"Chido Obi Martin will definitely be missed against Real Sociedad because he is the club’s best striker. That’s also why I think he should start against Arsenal. He has to—there’s no way around it for Amorim.

"That’s why it’s necessary to play Obi Martin now. Amorim can’t use his age as an excuse not to play him, because the best talents break through at this age, and Obi Martin is one of the biggest talents in the world right now. They need to give him plenty of games so he can gain experience."

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Amorim has been allowed time to rectify the issues, but his stubbornness with a 3-4-2-1 formation seems to be his Achilles heel lately. The Red Devils are in a rut, and something must change, or else things will only continue to dwindle.

Manchester United are in Europa League action on Thursday, as they face La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in San Sebastian.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

