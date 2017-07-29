RB Leipzig 0 Sevilla 1: Ben Yedder spot-kick downs Bundesliga side

A controversial penalty from Wissam Ben Yedder was enough to give Sevilla a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the first match of the Emirates Cup.

The striker converted from 12 yards to give Eduardo Berizzo's side a deserved victory at the Emirates Stadium against a strong Leipzig side featuring Emil Forsberg and Liverpool target Naby Keita.

Chances were scarce in the opening half-hour, but Sevilla were gifted the lead thanks to a hugely debatable penalty call.

Full-back Bernardo was penalised for a sliding tackle on Walter Montoya despite having made clear contact with the ball, allowing Ben Yedder to stroke the ball confidently into the net from the penalty spot.

Leipzig pushed for a prompt equaliser, but Yussuf Poulsen twice spurned good opportunities, blasting a shot over from 20 yards out before making a mess of a backheeled attempt at goal.

Joaquin Correa was denied by Peter Gulacsi after a poor Stefan Ilsanker pass, before Daniel Carrico missed a great chance with a little over 20 minutes remaining, steering a volley against the crossbar from six yards out.

The pace dropped in the closing minutes, but Sevilla were good value for the result, with the LaLiga side claiming four points for the win and solitary goal scored.

Arsenal take on Benfica at 16:20 local time in Saturday's second match in north London.