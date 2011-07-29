Real Madrid agree deal with Emirates

No further details of the deal were released at a plush event in the Spanish team's Bernabeu stadium.

"We are especially pleased to announce this union between two global brands who are leaders in their fields," Real President Florentino Perez told reporters.

"I believe we are at the start of an intense relationship."

The Real Madrid first team attended, minus coach Jose Mourinho who was in Nyon to appeal against a UEFA punishment, before they set out on a promotional tour to England and then China.

Emirates are an official FIFA World Cup sponsorship partner and have links with a number of other football teams including Arsenal and AC Milan.