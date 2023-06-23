Real Madrid agree incredible €250m transfer with PSG for Kylian Mbappe: report

Real Madrid are finally set to land long-term target Kylian Mbappe this summer, after reportedly agreeing a €250m transfer fee with PSG for the French forward.

Last week reports emerged suggesting Mbappe told PSG he will not trigger the option to extend his contract until 2025, meaning he will be available on a free transfer next summer.

Unwilling to lose him for nothing, the French champions are apparently willing to sell him this transfer window, though Mbappe himself is adamant he will still be playing his football in the French capital for the 2023/24 campaign.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid? The player himself denies it…

Kylian Mbappe has been continually linked with Real Madrid during his time at PSG (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

In response to Le Parisien on Twitter, which suggested Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid this summer, the 24-year-old tweeted: "LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy."

Real Madrid have constantly targeted the 24-year-old in the past few summer windows, but so far to no avail. That finally looks set to change, though, with the world transfer record looking set to be shattered in the coming weeks as Real Madrid and PSG have agreed a deal worth €250m, according to PSG Community.

Neymar is currently the most expensive player in history, costing PSG €222m when he joined them from Barcelona in 2017.

The French outlet is reporting that officials from PSG and Real Madrid held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss a potential transfer, with negotiations "accelerated". The report also states that PSG owner and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Than, and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have since come to an agreement by exchanging messages.

Mbappe will initially cost €200m, despite having just a year remaining on his current deal, with Real Madrid having to pay another €50m in bonus-related payments if Mbappe's performances yield certain trophies and individual accolade, such as the Ballon d'Or.

Karim Benzema's exit frees up the No.9 role for Mbappe (Image credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

With Karim Benzema joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad and with Vinicius Jr. occupying the left-wing role, Mbappe would likely become Madrid's new striker.

Joselu has recently signed at the Bernabeu as well, which could allow the Frenchman to operate from a slightly wider starting position rather than with his back to goal, something he outspokenly doesn't enjoy doing.