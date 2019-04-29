Real Madrid open talks to sign Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele – report

The 22-year-old has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United, after an impressive season in France.

AS reports that Ndombele’s representatives travelled to Spain recently to start negotiations with Madrid about a summer move to the Bernabeu.

The two parties discussed the France international’s demands and the La Liga side’s plans for next season, and the outcome is said to have been encouraging.

The midfielder has a contract with Lyon until 2023 and is unlikely to be an easy signing for Zinedine Zidane’s side, who face competition from PSG and Juventus for the player.

Zidane is eager to freshen up his squad after a disappointing season for the capital club in which they were eliminated from the Champions League last 16 by Ajax and have failed to compete with Barcelona for the Liga title.

