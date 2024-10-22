Real Madrid pressing ahead to hire Xabi Alonso, with talks having begun: report

Xabi Alonso is being lined up by Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti in Los Blancos' dugout.

Alonso was recently named No.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, after a stunning first full season in senior management. The Basque boss lifted a first-ever Bundesliga title at Bayer Leverkusen, completing an unbeaten season and adding the DFB-Pokal, to boot.

After being linked with Liverpool's vacant managerial position over the summer, however, Alonso looks like he could well exercise a clause in his contract, allowing him to leave the Bayer Arena for his former employers.

Real Madrid want Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti in 2025

Florentino Perez wants Alonso at the Bernabeu

Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid in 2021 to reinstate the 15-time European champions to the throne. But with the Italian president, plans are already being drawn up on his successor.

Spanish outlet Fichajes names Alonso as the “chosen one”, noting that the ex-player – who played at the Bernabeu for five years – “embodies the club's values, but also has the tactical knowledge necessary to keep the team in the elite of world football.”

Alonso had a solid career at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

President Perez has apparently set his sights on Alonso to assume the reins in 2025, with talks reportedly underway. Alonso, meanwhile, desires a return to the club that he won a Champions League title with in 2013/14, under Ancelotti.

“His style of play, based on ball control and defensive balance, has caught the attention of big European clubs, but it is Real Madrid who seem most determined to sign him,” Fichajes say.

In a separate report from Fichajes, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been named as Leverkusen's choice to replace Alonso. Iraola grew up with Alonso and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in the Basque Country, with all three hailing from the province of Gipuzkoa.

Superstar playmaker Florian Wirtz, who has blossomed under Alonso, has also been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, along with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City – and there's no reason that the German couldn't follow his mentor to Spain next summer, too.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is one to put your money on.

Alonso not only has an emotional draw to Real Madrid, there aren't any other options available. Pep Guardiola looks like staying at Manchester City, Liverpool have Arne Slot in place and Bayern Munich clearly don't look to be in the race for him.

What about Ancelotti?

Carlo Ancelotti has enjoyed phenomenal success in his second spell at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

As much as FourFourTwo believes Carlo Ancelotti would be great on the international scene, the Italian has no interest in taking a national job and has said that Real Madrid will be his final job.

The 65-year-old has no plans to retire just yet but Real are ruthless at the best of times – sacking Ancelotti himself nine years ago. Back then, as detailed in his book, Quiet Leadership: Winning Hearts, Minds and Matches, Ancelotti's Los Blancos dropped off in his second season in charge due to excessive demands, with Florentino Perez losing faith in his manager over the whole episode.

Ancelotti has confirmed contact with the Brazilian FA, too, over coaching the Selecao. Time will tell for one of the greats of the game…