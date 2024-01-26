Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso has a clause that allows him to manage former club

Former Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is firmly in the frame to replace Jurgen Klopp – thanks to a clause in his deal.

Klopp announced on Friday morning that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, telling the club's official channels in a video message that he could "understand it is a shock" to fans but that he wants a "normal life".

The German is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League at current – and a contingency plan could already be underway to snare Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving (Image credit: Getty Images)

SportBILD claims that Alonso is contracted at the Bundesliga leaders until 2026 – but that he has a clause in place which lets him leave at the end of the season to any of the three major European clubs he used to play for: Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

With Carlo Ancelotti having extended his contract at the Bernabeu mere weeks ago, it was largely expected that Alonso would be a target for Bayern at the end of the season – but that could now change. Alonso won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 before departing for Los Blancos.

The Basque boss is currently four points clear of his former side Bayern in the race for the Bundesliga title, with opposite number, Thomas Tuchel, under fire at the Allianz Arena.

Alonso has been tipped to replace Thomas Tuchel by some (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alonso began his managerial career with Real Madrid's youth side before taking charge of his hometown Real Sociedad's B side, La Sanse.

He was heavily linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach role in 2021 – but that move never materialised.

