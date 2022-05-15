Liverpool report: Reds among favourites to sign Jobe Bellingham

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Birmingham City starlet Jobe Bellingham.

The 16-year-old midfielder is the younger brother of England star Jude - who left the Blues for Borussia Dortmund two years ago in a deal worth £25 million.

According to the Mirror, Manchester City and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on Jobe - who has yet to make his first senior start.

In fact, he only made his first-team debut in January, coming off the bench as Birmingham lost 1-0 to Plymouth Argyle in the third round of the FA Cup.

Clearly, these are still extremely early days in Jobe's career - but a big move could be on the cards.

While Birmingham have offered him scholarship terms, he would be able to sign a professional contract elsewhere after he turns 17 in September.

And if he develops into anything like the player his brother already is, someone could be getting themselves an absolute bargain.

As for Jude, he has just committed his future to Dortmund for next season - amid rumours of a switch to Anfield of his own.