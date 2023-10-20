Real Madrid set sights on Manchester City star in surprise move for new striker: report

Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez, according to reports in his native Argentina.

The World Cup-winning forward has started the 2023/24 campaign in fine form for Pep Guardiola’s Treble-winning side.

Alvarez has started all eight of City’s Premier League games this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

Guardiola has found a way for Haaland and Alvarez to play together (Image credit: Getty Images)

He played a big part in the Citizens’ Treble success last season, scoring 17 goals in 49 appearances, but often had to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland until Guardiola found a way of fitting both players into his team.

The 23-year-old’s form for club and country has made him a wanted man, according to Argentinian journalist Sebastian Srur.

Alvarez helped City win the Treble last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Real Madrid are interested in ‘the Spider’ Julian Alvarez. The Argentine does not have a release clause at City,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Spanish giants have been linked with several strikers after failing to convincingly replace Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema over the summer.

Benzema departed the Spanish capital to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad and was replaced by 33-year-old striker Joselu, who came in on loan from Espanyol.

Although Joselu has started well at the Bernabeu, scoring five goals in nine league games, he is not a long-term solution in the role for Real.

Alvarez is unlikely to be a simple signing, though; he has a contract to June 2028 with Man City and is valued at €80m (£70m) by Transfermarkt.

