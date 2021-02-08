Real Madrid transfer news: Injury and contract impasse leave Sergio Ramos’ future uncertain

Sergio Ramos’ 16-year stay at Real Madrid could be coming to an end this summer, with club and player yet to reach an agreement over a new contract, according to Marca.

The centre-back joined Real from Sevilla in 2005 and has gone on to make 668 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring an incredible 100 goals.

Ramos’ contributions to five title wins and four Champions League successes have made him a legend at the Bernabeu, but his future remains unresolved as contract talks drag on.

Even as his 35th birthday approaches, Ramos remains a valuable and influential figure for Real, who have lost five of the 10 games he has missed through injury this season.

Having undergone knee surgery, he is expected to be out of action for another two months, during which Real will face several defining fixtures in La Liga and the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are currently seven points behind local rivals Atletico Madrid, having played two games more than them.

They also overcame a shaky start to their Champions League campaign to win a tough group, setting up a meeting with Atalanta in the round of 16.

Ramos’ extended absence, the longest of a remarkably injury-free career, therefore comes at an unfortunate time for both player and club.

Ramos and the Real hierarchy have been locked in contract discussions for several months now, with an agreement still to be reached between them.

Despite his advancing years, Ramos remains a key player for club and country, having overtaken former teammate Iker Casillas as Spain’s most-capped player.

His record 178 caps is also the most received by any European player, one ahead of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.