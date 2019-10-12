Zinedine Zidane gives go-ahead for Real Madrid to raid rivals by triggering €120m release clause for Jan Oblak - report

Courtois has come under some scrutiny at Real Madrid, with the media even claiming he is suffering from anxiety.

The Belgian shot-stopper has denied the claims and hit back angrily with a strong statement.

"Responsibility from the media is required to not publish lies any nonsense about things like that, because at the end of the day there are people who really suffer from those problems," he said.

"I think it’s disrespectful to the player and to the people who are really suffering."

The claims from the media stem from the belief that Courtois is feeling the pressure of playing for Los Blancos.

Whatever the reason, the relationship between the player, club and fans seems strained.

While Zidane could turn to Alfonso Areola, the player's loan from Paris Saint-Germain includes no purchase option.

Areola was essentially used as a makeweight for the transfer of Keylor Navas from Madrid to Paris.

It's thought that Madrid are looking for a long-term solution to the goalkeeping concerns.

According to reports in Spain, the search only went as far as across the city to Atletico Madrid – namely Jan Oblak.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper was rumoured to be a target for Manchester United earlier in the year amid uncertainty over David de Gea's future.

But De Gea has put pen to paper on a new deal at Old Trafford and United's interest cooled.

Oblak may play for Real's local rivals, but he is attainable via a €120m release clause which was inserted when he signed his latest contract in April of this year.

It's a vast sum of money, but the world's biggest spenders likely wouldn't baulk at it - especially given Oblak's reputation as the best goalkeeper in the world.

The Slovenian has six clean sheets in eight La Liga games so far this season.

It's reported that Zidane has given his blessing to the deal and now the club hierarchy could start to mobilise.

