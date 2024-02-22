Real Madrid to sacrifice £62m man after Kylian Mbappe signing, with loan deal now wanted: report

Real Madrid will have a tough decision to make on a £62m signing if Kylian Mbappe is confirmed as a Los Blancos player.

Mbappe informed PSG last week that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, with all the signs suggesting that he has since reached a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid upon the expiry of is contract.

His arrival at the Bernabeu will create a new-look Galacticos team. But with Vinicius Jr. already on the left-wing and Rodrygo occupying the right flank, it seems inevitable that Mbappe will end up as a striker at Real Madrid.

Mbappe is set to sign for Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

While that's an especially daunting prospect for La Liga and Champions League defences, it could mean that a £62m signing is forced to look for regular first team opportunities elsewhere.

Indeed, Brazilian striker Endrick is set to join Real Madrid on his 18th birthday in July, after Los Blancos agreed a deal with Palmeiras for the youngster back in December 2022.

But Goal is reporting that Palmeiras now want to keep Endrick on loan until at least December 2024, due to the lack of potential minutes he'll receive in Spain. That loan would see Endrick complete another full season in Brazil's Serie A, in which Palmeiras have won for the last two years.

Endrick's game time in Madrid might be limited with Mbappe's arrival (Image credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Endrick bagged 14 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions last term at just 17-years-old, highlighting his potential to grow at the Bernabeu. But Mbappe could limit his minutes, and the Brazilian himself might deem it worthwhile to continue his development as a teenager in a more comfortable environment for an extra half-year.

While the report suggests that Real Madrid are reluctant to loan Endrick back to the Brazilian side, contact has already been made between the two clubs over a potential deal. Carlo Ancelotti's side will need to respond before April for the agreement to be made, however.

