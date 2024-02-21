Kylian Mbappe to pocket over £200m after deciding next club - but transfer 'could be a problem' for new side

Kylian Mbappe is set to earn more than £200m after deciding on his next club, though some pundits aren't convinced the move will be a success.

Last Thursday, reports emerged highlighting that Mbappe had confirmed to PSG that he would leave the club when his contract expires in the summer, following a meeting with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi a few days beforehand.

A number of sides have since been linked with a free transfer for the 25-year-old, but negotiations now look close to completion.

Mbappe is set to leave PSG at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to BBC Sport, Mbappe is set to sign a five-year contract with Real Madrid ahead of a summer move, which will see him receive a £128m signing-on bonus and £12.8m a season thereafter. The Frenchman will also retain a percentage of his image rights, ensuring he surpasses the £200m mark during his time at the club.

With Luka Modric offered a role in the club's coaching staff at the end of the season, Mbappe could also inherit the No.10 shirt at Real Madrid, while the report suggests that Carlo Ancelotti has already planned how he'll set up a team containing Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham.

While Mbappe hasn't officially signed a contract with Real Madrid yet, the deal is expected to be announced as soon as it's no longer possible that the two clubs will meet each other in this season's Champions League.

Modric's No.10 shirt could be free for Mbappe at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fellow countryman Emmanuel Petit believes that Mbappe's arrival at the Bernabeu could cause problems for Real Madrid, however, and not just from a financial perspective.

“If Mbappe goes to Madrid, that could be a problem,” Petit told Spanish outlet Diario AS.

“Not just in terms of wages into the dressing room, but in terms of leadership as well. Bellingham has been amazing, just like Vinicius Jr., and if he goes to Madrid, he will have to play as a striker, just like what he did recently for PSG. But we all know that this is not his best position. There are so many questions and no answers."

