Real Madrid win LaLiga for 35th time
By Ben Hayward published
Real Madrid have won LaLiga for a 35th time following a 4-0 win at home to Espanyol on Saturday
Real Madrid are Spanish champions for a 35th time after beating Espanyol 4-0 in LaLiga on Saturday.
Los Blancos needed just a point against the Barcelona-based club to secure the title and secured a comfortable win following two goals from Rodrygo and one each from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema.
Benzema, who now has 42 goals from 42 appearances for Real Madrid this season, started on the bench as coach Carlo Ancelotti looked ahead to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at home to Manchester City.
So it was much-changed Real Madrid side, with Jesus Vallejo in for a rare start at the back and defensive midfielder Casemiro (later Eduardo Camavinga) alongside him in a defence which also included Marcelo at left-back and winger Lucas Vazquez on the right.
🏆 #CAMPEON35 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kpdQSVqzmvApril 30, 2022
There were also starts for Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz, but it was Rodrygo who set Real Madrid on their way with goals in the 33rd and 43rd minutes to give Ancelotti's side a comfortable advantage at the break.
Asensio then made it 3-0 after 55 minutes, with Benzema in on the act late in the game after coming off the bench to replace Casemiro.
Real Madrid's 35th title is a record but is a first for Ancelotti, who came third and second respectively in his first spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos are 17 points ahead of second-placed Sevilla with 34 rounds played and 18 clear of Barcelona, with the Catalans in action at home to Mallorca on Sunday.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.