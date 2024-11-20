Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick linked with move to shock Premier League side: report

Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick only joined in the summer after finally completing his £50m move from Palmeiras, but the Brazilian could already be on his way out the Bernabeu in January.

Endrick's game time has been limited since arriving at Real Madrid, with the forward having played just 122 minutes of football this term. But while he has managed to score two and grab an assist in that time, he's made just one start, in the Champions League defeat to Lille.

With opportunities limited, Spanish outlet Sport is reporting that both Real Madrid and Endrick are considering a loan move for the second half of the 2024/25 season, as the 18-year-old looks to fully settle in European football.

Real Madrid star Endrick linked with Southampton

Endrick celebrates scoring on his Real Madrid debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

One club touted to complete a shock deal for Endrick is Premier League side Southampton, with the table's bottom side having registered an interest in the Brazilian.

Though Southampton are struggling under Russell Martin this season, managing just four points after 11 games, they would definitely guarantee a lot more minutes in the first team to Endrick. With Saints lacking in attacking quality, Endrick could prove the difference in helping them stay in the Premier League, if he does complete a move in January.

Martin would certainly welcome Endrick at Southampton (Image credit: Alamy)

Southampton face competition from Roma and Real Valladolid, however, in bringing Endrick to St. Mary's, while his reported £65,000-per-week wages could also prove a stumbling block in negotiations.

Though he facing limited opportunities at Real Madrid, with Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrgyo all world-class players difficult to oust from the starting XI, Endrick is certainly one for the future and wouldn't become available at any price - especially when considering his contract with Real Madrid is set to run until 2030.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems extremely unlikely that Endrick would choose to move to Southampton in January if he does leave on loan. They're favourites for relegation this term, and playing there could actually do more harm than good for the youngster's career.

Instead, sticking in La Liga seems more beneficial if he really is desperate for more minutes. Continuing to learn at Real madrid might prove his best bet overall, though.