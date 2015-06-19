Redknapp: Spurs won't sell Kane

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is too savvy to risk possible dressing-room unrest by cashing in on striker Harry Kane, according to Harry Redknapp.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp handed Kane his debut in 2011, but it is current manager Mauricio Pochettino who has got the best out of the 21-year-old.

A return of 21 goals from 34 Premier League appearances last term has paved the way for Kane to be linked with a big-money move to Manchester United, but Redknapp cannot see the youngster leaving White Hart Lane.

Redknapp told talkSPORT: "If Harry Kane left Tottenham there would be uproar. It would send out all the wrong signals to Tottenham fans.

"I don't think Daniel Levy will sell Harry. He knows what that would do to the club.

"I was at West Ham when they sold Rio Ferdinand [to Leeds United in 2000] and, when that happened, it was like a pack of cards. Lots of top youngsters then left the club.

"Harry Kane is so popular and he's had a fantastic season. It would send out the wrong signals about Tottenham’s ambitions for the future.

"I really can't see any way they would do that."

Kane himself has played down speculation linking him with United, as he said: "I am happy at Spurs. Tottenham are one of the big clubs. That is the way people have to see it. I am at a big club."