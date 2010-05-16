Ribery 50-50 on Bayern future

"I still don't know if I will stay or leave. It's 50-50," the France midfielder told French TV channel TF1 on Sunday. "I hope I will know by the end of the World Cup."

Ribery, heard by investigators as a witness in a sex scandal last month, was picked by France coach Raymond Domenech in his preliminary 30-man squad for South Africa.

He is expected to join Les Bleus in their training camp in the Alps on Tuesday after Domenech has cut the squad to 24 men on Monday. The squad will be trimmed to 23 by June 1.

Ribery will then be allowed to join Bayern for the Champions League final next Saturday in Madrid - even if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upholds a three-match ban that would rule him out of the Inter Milan clash.

"Even if he does not play the final, he will join his team mates for the game," Domenech told TF1 in a separate interview.

