'Ricardo Calafiori is a real defender unlike Oleksandr Zinchenko': Former Arsenal defender makes BRUTAL assessment on Ukrainian - and even aims a dig at David Raya

By
published

The former Arsenal defender pulled no punches in his review

Riccardo Calafiori of Italy during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Croatia and Italy at Football Stadium Leipzig on June 24, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. Arsenal
Calafiori looks set to join Arsenal this summer (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has taken aim at a number different Gunners players ahead of the expected arrival of Riccardo Calafiori.

The North London outfit look set to welcome the Italian defender as their first signing of the summer after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title in a final day showdown last season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.