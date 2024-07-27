'Ricardo Calafiori is a real defender unlike Oleksandr Zinchenko': Former Arsenal defender makes BRUTAL assessment on Ukrainian - and even aims a dig at David Raya

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has taken aim at a number different Gunners players ahead of the expected arrival of Riccardo Calafiori.

The North London outfit look set to welcome the Italian defender as their first signing of the summer after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title in a final day showdown last season.

The Gunners appear to be on the precipice of success under Mikel Arteta, who is yet to win another trophy since the 2020 FA Cup, although Gallas believes a number of players may still be holding them back.

Mikel Arteta was within touching distance of the title last season (Image credit: Alamy)

Former Arsenal defender takes aim

With Calafiori's official announcement now seemingly a matter of when not if, Gallas welcomed the Italian's arrival, describing how he would be a major upgrade on Oleksandr Zinchenko.

"I think Arsenal’s football has moved on from what Zinchenko offers them," Gallas told Gambling Zone.

"Football is a game that constantly evolves, and it is changing again at the moment in terms of how the best teams try and defend."

Zinchenko could soon see his game time limited (Image credit: Getty Images)

He continued: "Over the last few years, we’ve seen teams ask their left backs and right backs to go into midfield and build play from the back. We’ve seen back fours become back threes with the ball – a defender's role has changed a lot, but now the focus seems to be on doing what they are there to do: defending very well and being strong.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There is a trend moving towards a much more solid back four. There are a lot of reasons for that, but fundamentally, it’s about being stronger than your opponent and limiting the number of chances on your goal. Football is changing. We’re in a period that was made for real defenders."

Gallas had a controversial spell at the Emirates during his playing career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gallas then hinted that David Raya should still be questioned despite his fantastic debut season at the Emirates.

"Listen, if you’re a goalkeeper and you can play behind a strong defence then you can win a title," the Frenchman explained.

"David Raya is playing with a great defence in front of him. That means that most teams that play Arsenal will have only a few chances to score in each match, so in those few situations, you need your goalkeeper to be amazing."

More Arsenal stories

Revealed: The top 10 highest-paid players in the Premier League

Arsenal begin steps to sign Euros winner - and gazump Spurs: report

Major Arsenal defender primed for exit, following agent twist: report