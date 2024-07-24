Arsenal begin steps to sign Euros winner - and gazump Spurs: report

Arsenal could be set to pull the rug from under their north London rivals Tottenham and hijack their move for a key summer target.

The two rivals have both identified a new striker as a key summer priority during the transfer window, with Arsenal looking to take the goalscoring load off centre-forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, while Tottenham are looking to ease their over-reliance on Son Heung-min’s goals from midfield.

Ange Postecoglou’s search for a new frontman has taken him to Serie A this summer, but dispatches from Italy suggest that hesitation on Spurs’ part could open the door for the Gunners.

VIDEO How Gareth Southgate Evolved England (And Why He HAD To Go)

Reports had suggested that Spurs were closing in on a bargain move for Italy striker Federico Chiesa, who is now in the final year of his Juventus contract. A fee of around €20-25 million had been mooted, but SportMediaSet now claim that Spurs are yet to make contact with the Turin side about a move.

They add that Chelsea, another side to be linked, have also not yet entered negotiations, while Arsenal have taken the first steps towards taking advantage of the situation by getting in contact to enquire about the conditions of a deal.

Juve are showing no signs of offering the 26-year-old a contract extension as new boss Thiago Motta gets to work in Turin, with Chiesa failing to find the form that made him an integral part of Italy’s Euro 2020 victory following a number of injury issues.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Federico Chiesa in action for Italy

Chiesa is valued at €35million by Transfermarkt, but in FourFourTwo’s opinion, could prove to be something of a bargain for the right team if he is able to rekindle his 2020/21 form.

Given Arsenal’s title ambitions, a move to the Emirates may not be the right fit though, as Mikel Arteta will be looking for more of a statement signing up front and one that can be relied upon to score the goals which could make the difference in next season’s title race.

More Arsenal stories

Revealed: The top 10 highest-paid players in the Premier League

Arsenal get green light to step up chase for £100m striker: report

Major Arsenal defender primed for exit, following agent twist: report