Richarlison's 'sh** season' continues as goal ruled offside by VAR in Tottenham vs Forest
Richarlison had the ball in the net inside three minutes against Nottingham Forest, but had it controversially ruled out by VAR
Richarlison was recalled to Tottenham's starting XI on Saturday after his incendiary quotes about the club's 'sh** season' in midweek, but the Brazilian was left frustrated as an early effort against Nottingham Forest was controversially ruled out for offside by VAR.
The former Everton attacker was a second-half substitute against AC Milan on Wednesday night and spoke candidly after Spurs' Champions League exit about his lack of opportunities this term.
"There hasn't been enough minutes given to me," the Brazilian said. "This season, and forgive my language, has been sh**."
Spurs manager Antonio Conte responded with some retaliatory remarks of his own, saying that the Brazilian's season had been sh** because he had only scored twice all year.
Nevertheless, Richarlison was named in the line-up to face Forest and had the ball in the net inside three minutes after latching onto a fine pass from Oliver Skipp and going on to fire past Keylor Navas.
But for the second time this season against Forest, the Brazilian was disappointed as the strike was ruled out following a lengthy VAR check.
Richarlison offside call 👀#TOTNFO pic.twitter.com/mPbxNgZJaYMarch 11, 2023
It was a controversial one, too, as images seemed to show that Richarlison was level when the ball was played.
In any case, Spurs later took the lead through Harry Kane and the England captain doubled their lead from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 at the break.
