Rivaldo urges Roberto Firmino to not move to Barcelona in summer transfer window

Roberto Firmino has been warned against moving to Barcelona in the summer transfer window by Rivaldo, despite the Brazil legend spending five successful seasons at the Spanish side in which he also picked up the Ballon d'Or.

Firmino's eight-year stay at Liverpool is set to come to an end when the season concludes, the Brazilian opting to depart Anfield in search of first-team minutes after falling out of favour with Jurgen Klopp in recent years.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing him on a free in the summer, but Firmino's compatriot, Rivaldo, has warned him against the move, suggesting he should only commit to a club once he knows his role within the team.

"There have been rumours in recent days that Barcelona may look to sign Firmino who is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season," Rivaldo told Betfair (opens in new tab).

"Following in the footsteps of other great Brazilian players, I believe Firmino would fulfil a dream of playing for Barcelona. However, I think he should first find out what his role in the team would be.

"Xavi always plays with one centre forward - Robert Lewandowski - and the arrival of Firmino could suggest a change of strategy, but will most likely mean that he would be a bench player who would play only a few minutes.

"That's why I think he should weigh up his decision, not least because he's leaving Liverpool because he's lost his leading role within the club. That does not take away the beautiful history he has written."

While Rivaldo recognises playing at Camp Nou for Blaugrana is an enticing prospect, the Brazilian points to his compatriot's age - Firmino is 31 - to suggest first-team minutes are of paramount importance at this stage of his career.

Picking the wrong club could, ultimately, end his playing days earlier than desired.

"No doubt playing at Barcelona is a dream come true, but at this late stage of his career, he might need to look for another club that gives him greater assurance of playing more minutes.

"So, should he reach an agreement with Barcelona, I would hope that he talks to Xavi first in order to understand what his role in the squad will be."