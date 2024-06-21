Roberto Baggio robbed at gunpoint and injured in own home while watching Euro 2024

By
published

Former Italy sensation Roberto Baggio had to be given stitches after being struck with the barrel of a gun in an armed home invasion

Italian former football star Roberto Baggio arrives to attend the inauguration of the new route to Buenos Aires, at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, Italy, on June 02, 2022. The first flight of the new route is operated by the Airbus A350 which has been entitled to the Italian former football star Roberto Baggio
Roberto Baggio pictured in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Italy superstar Roberto Baggio had to go to hospital after being robbed at gunpoint in his own home while watching his country's Euro 2024 clash with Spain on television.

The Associated Press report that Baggio's villa near Vicenza was entered by at least five gun-wielding intruders around 10pm on Thursday night, striking the former AC Milan and Juventus forward in the head with the butt of a gun when he attempted to confront them. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.