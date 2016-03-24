Rogic revels in two-goal cameo

Tom Rogic was delighted with his all-action cameo in Australia's 7-0 thumping of Tajikistan, with his two goals helping the Socceroos take one step closer to the next round of World Cup qualifying.

Australia dominated throughout in a real mismatch in Adelaide, with Ange Postecoglou's men kicking on from a 2-0 half-time advantage to run away with the victory.

The result leaves Australia two points better off than second-placed Jordan ahead of a clash between the two in the final round of Group B fixtures next week.

Rogic, who came on as a 68th-minute substitute for Mathew Leckie, scored the hosts' fifth and sixth goals and was one of three players to hit the crossbar in a remarkable spell of late pressure.

"Obviously you want to be starting," Rogic told Fox Sports. "But you have to be ready to come on and it's always a privilege to play for your country.

"And I was just trying to be positive and lucky to get a goal or two. Two is nice, but it could have been three or four.

"I would have taken that before I went on so I'm delighted."

And Postecoglou beamed at his side's ability to put the match to bed after taking a second-minute lead through Massimo Luongo.

"Having such a quick start and scoring the goal it was just a matter of time before they capitulated," he commented.

"And we just had to stay professional in the second half and we missed a fair few opportunities as well."