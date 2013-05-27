Roma boss hits back at "whiner" Osvaldo

Television cameras caught Osvaldo apparently insulting his coach at the end of the game, after he was left out of the starting line-up and brought on for the last 15 minutes.

"There's nothing new in Osvaldo making a scene when the camera is filming him," Andreazzoli told reporters. "But, in private, he's a bit of a whiner. It's his problem, not mine.

"A player who represents the national team should show better behaviour but as I say, it's not my problem."

The episode could cost Osvaldo his place in the Italy squad as national team coach Cesare Prandelli has sidelined players in the past for misbehaviour with their clubs.

"We'll make a decision shortly. First, I want to confirm what happened with the Roma directors, because at the moment all I have is second hand information," Prandelli told reporters at a training camp.

"If we have to take any measures to remain coherent with what we have done in the past, we will do it."