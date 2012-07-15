Roma recruit USA midfielder Bradley
By app
AS Roma have signed American midfielder Michael Bradley, the Serie A side said in a statement on Sunday.
Reports in Italy suggest the U.S. international has signed for a fee of 3.75 million euros from Chievo.
Bradley has penned a contract that will keep him at the Stadio Olimpico until June 2016.
He has joined up with new Roma manager Zdenek Zeman and his side at their Brunico pre-season training camp.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.