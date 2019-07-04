Romelu Lukaku’s agent has a very clear message for Inter Milan
The agent of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has warned Inter Milan to speed up their pursuit of the striker as financial complications continue to stall an agreement.
The Belgium international is keen to join Antonio Conte’s side this summer and is considered a top target by the Nerazzurri hierarchy.
However, the costs of a potential deal are a big obstacle for the Serie A side, with United understood to be demanding £75 million up front.
Lukaku’s representative Federico Pastorello held talks with Inter director Giuseppe Marotta on Wednesday and revealed afterwards that a deal remains some way from completion.
"It was just a chat," Pastorello told Sky Italia.
"I spoke with the director (Marotta) to understand the club's intentions with the player. They will take the decisions, we can't put a time frame on it.
"What is clear is that if Inter want the player, they will need to get a move on.
He added: "Inter are seriously trying to sign him, they are all out for him. Goals are not always there to be reached, but it's a declared target. At the moment, it remains a complicated dream."
