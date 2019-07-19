Antonio Conte infuriated as Inter Milan's interest in Romelu Lukaku wanes

The Belgium international is Conte’s top target to lead the line during his first season in charge, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee.

The Sun reports that the Serie A side are now starting to express doubts about whether Lukaku is worth the expense as United hold out for £75 million.

Inter are now said to be considering less costly options such as Lille’s Rafael Leao.

This has enraged former Chelsea boss Conte, as he was assured before taking the job that he would be able to count on a forward line boasting Lukaku and Edin Dzeko.

Neither player has been brought in yet, despite the San Siro hierarchy’s pledge that they would be fully committed to signing the Belgian.

To make matters worse, players deemed to be surplus to requirements by Conte such as Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainggolan and Joao Mario are still at the club.

Inter this week prepared an offer worth around £60m plus another £15m of bonuses, but the Old Trafford club are standing firm and have told the Italians to meet their price or forget about doing business.

