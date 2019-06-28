Inter Milan lay out offer for Romelu Lukaku – but it's still not enough for Manchester United

Antonio Conte has made Romelu Lukaku his top target this summer, and has set out an ambitious deal to tempt Manchester United into selling.

Inter held talks with Lukaku's agent in Milan on Tuesday, and are hoping to strike a deal on an initial two-year loan worth £9m, with an obligation to buy for around £53m at the end of the term.

However, that fee would still fall short of the £75m United paid Everton for Lukaku in 2017, and while United are willing to sell they want to recoup that fee.

Inter have already mooted a swap-deal involving either Radja Nainggolan or Mauro Icardi to no avail.

For his part, Lukaku seems keen on a move to Serie A. He has been talking up his admiration for Conte in recent weeks, and has said how much of a fan he is of the league.

Inter are expected to make an official approach for Lukaku soon, but if this deal gets rebuffed it's back to the drawing board.

Lukaku only managed 12 goals in the Premier League across 32 appearances in 2018/19.

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Ronaldinho: I was 48 hours from joining Man United... and then Sandro Rosell called

LONG READ How to win the Champions League - by the men who've done it