Manchester United have a clear message for Inter Milan about Romelu Lukaku – and may have identified his replacement

Manchester United have delivered a clear message to Inter Milan: sign Romelu Lukaku now, or not at all.

Lukaku has missed the first three games of United's pre-season tour as speculation over his future continues.

However, with Inter failing so far to meet his £80m valuation, time is running out to secure a replacement – potentially, Lille's Nicolas Pepe, whose 22 goals last season helped his club finish second.

According to The Times, United have been monitoring the Ivorian and could move if Lukaku leaves.

Inter have already had a bid of around £54m rejected, and would need to offload Mauro Icardi before increasing that.

Inter's new manager Antonio Conte has admitted his frustration at failing to land the striker. Speaking to press in Singapore, he said: "You know I like this player. I tried to bring him in Chelsea.

"Today, Lukaku is a United player. At this moment we are talking about a player from another club.

"I consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement. At the same time, there is a market, we know our situation."

Lukaku has been public in his praise for Conte too, previously calling him "the best manager in the world" and stating his desire to play in Italy.

