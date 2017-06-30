Romelu Lukaku listed as a classified ad in the Liverpool Echo
The Belgian's transfer saga has proved so tiresome for some that he's now available for £85... sort of.
Before the summer transfer window has even opened, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation surrounding the future of 24-year-old Lukaku.
The Belgium international has been hotly linked with a return to Chelsea, having expressed his desire to leave Goodison Park this summer.
But for some Everton fans, the constant rumours and speculation have turned the whole ordeal into a bit of a joke. So one prankster took to the classified ads section of the Liverpool Echo to list Lukaku alongside a collection of household items.
We'll happily oblige for £85. And if all else fails we'll just take the wooden table.
- Utrecht's Ramon Leeuwin hit by scooter, team-mates catch the culprit
- Ex-Liverpool midfielder Yossi Benayoun spearheads crazy comeback in Europa League qualifier
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.