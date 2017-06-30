Romelu Lukaku listed as a classified ad in the Liverpool Echo

Before the summer transfer window has even opened, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation surrounding the future of 24-year-old Lukaku.

The Belgium international has been hotly linked with a return to Chelsea, having expressed his desire to leave Goodison Park this summer.

But for some Everton fans, the constant rumours and speculation have turned the whole ordeal into a bit of a joke. So one prankster took to the classified ads section of the Liverpool Echo to list Lukaku alongside a collection of household items.

We'll happily oblige for £85. And if all else fails we'll just take the wooden table.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com