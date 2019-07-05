Wantaway Manchester United star to join team for pre-season as move away stalls

The Belgium international is a top target for the Italian side this summer and is keen on a move to Italy, but United have stood firm with a valuation of £75 million.

According to The Sun, Inter aren’t close to being able to make a serious offer for the striker and he will now have to join the Red Devils for pre-season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad jet out to Australia on Monday, where they will face Perth Glory and Leeds in Perth.

The Old Trafford hierarchy refused to consider Inter’s proposal of a two-year loan with a £9 million up-front fee and the obligation to sign for a further £58 million in 2021.

A formal bid has yet to be made and patience is starting to run thin, as Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello told reporters on Wednesday that Inter need to “get a move on” if they want the player.

