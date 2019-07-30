Juventus prepared to offer £10m plus these two players for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Juventus are ready to offer Manchester United £10m plus Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic in exchange for Romelu Lukaku, according to The Sun.

Fellow Serie A side Inter have been tracking the Belgium international all summer, but the Nerazzurri appear to have been priced out of a move.

Juventus have now jumped to the front of the queue and are poised to submit a players-plus-cash bid.

United have already been linked with a separate move for Dybala in recent weeks, but it is unclear whether they would be willing to meet the Argentinian's wage demands.

Dybala wants parity with the Red Devils' highest earners and has shown no signs of wanting to leave Juventus this summer.

However, United will surely be tempted by a proposal which would see them bolster their attack with two new players while also pocketing £10m.

READ MORE

Ranked! The 101 greatest football players of the last 25 years: full list

11 football shirts that were actually improved by a sponsor

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts