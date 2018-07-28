Ronaldo euphoria is not good for Juventus - Allegri

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is wary of the hype surrounding the club since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the club.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, 33, completed a €100 million transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus earlier this month with many excited by his arrival.

The Portuguese star won four Champions League titles at the LaLiga club and joins the Turin giants hoping to win a European title in a third major league, following previous success at Manchester United and with Real Madrid.

But Allegri refused to be carried away by the signing of Ronaldo and warned it may be even harder for Juventus to defend their league title.

"Cristiano has lots of international experience and he will help us a lot, but we have to be careful," he told reporters.

"There is too much euphoria around us and it's not good. This year will be more difficult than others.

"Opponents will be more aggressive because we have won many games and now we have an excellent player like him.

"They will accept it and also, they will have more motivation. With Ronaldo, I spoke about how happy and enthusiastic I am about him coming here, there will be time to speak about football."

Ronaldo will not feature in the International Champions Cup for Juventus, but it is thought he will be available for their Serie A opener against Chievo.