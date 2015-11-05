Ronaldo: I would move to Qatar rather than Man City if I needed money

Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected the possibility of joining Manchester City, insisting he would rather move to the lucrative Qatar Stars League than play for Manchester United's bitter rivals if he needed money.

Ronaldo's long-term future at Real Madrid is far from certain after he claimed to have responded "why not?" when asked by Kicker if he could leave the La Liga giants.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be the frontrunners to prise the 30-year-old away from Madrid should a departure materialise, while former club United are reportedly monitoring the situation.

City could also afford to sign Ronaldo, but the three-time Ballon d'Or winner has no intention of playing for Manuel Pellegrini's men.

"You think the money [is] going [to] change my mind now, at 30 years old?" Ronaldo told BBC Sport.



"I don't think so. I think this is not going to be the problem.



"If you speak about the money I will go to Qatar. Maybe they probably have more money than Manchester City.



"But it's not about the money, it's about the passion."