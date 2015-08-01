Rooney set for Everton return

Wayne Rooney will play for Everton once again on Sunday after accepting an invitation to feature in Duncan Ferguson's testimonial.

The Liverpool-born Rooney came through the club's youth system before making 67 Premier League appearances for Everton.

Then 18, the striker left for Manchester United in August 2004 and the England international has become a great at Old Trafford.

Rooney will be back in Everton's blue on Sunday, when his former club face Villarreal in Ferguson's testimonial.

Former Scotland international Ferguson, 43, was a hero of Rooney's.

"I did consider one or two other players [to play in the testimonial] but Wayne is still playing and I wanted him back for that personal touch," Ferguson, now Everton's first-team coach, said.

"Obviously, I have played with a number of great players but I never asked anyone else other than Wayne.

"Plus it is a competitive match and we are building up to the start of the Premier League, so it's a game we will want to go and win."