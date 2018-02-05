Rooney urges United to use Pogba in box-to-box role

Manchester United should deploy Paul Pogba in a box-to-box midfield role to get the best out of the France star, according to former team-mate Wayne Rooney.

Jose Mourinho dropped record signing Pogba to the bench for Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town following a poor showing in the previous defeat at Tottenham.

The United boss praised Pogba's reaction as a demonstration of his drive and professionalism but Rooney, who also found himself benched by the Portuguese tactician towards the end of his United career, believes a tactical tweak can unleash the 24-year-old's best form.

"For me Paul Pogba is a classic box-to-box player. He can do a bit of everything really well," Rooney told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football programme.

"If he has that freedom where he doesn't have to think too much about his defensive role he can cause mayhem.

"At Juventus he had [Andrea] Pirlo alongside him. With [Nemanja] Matic and another alongside him, on the left of a three in midfield, that will certainly get the best out of him."

Pogba has played 22 times for United in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and supplying 10 assists.