Liverpool prepare to make move for prolific 43-goal forward: report
Liverpool are in the market for a goalscorer, and have landed on one of Europe's hottest targets
Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen to start reshaping the squad this summer, with the Dutchman still waiting to make his first signing for the club.
But while Liverpool are currently in the United States on their pre-season tour, the recruitment department back at Anfield are working hard in identifying targets for the new season to enable Jurgen Klopp's replacement to hit the ground running.
And it seems they've decided on a goalscoring machine is the best option to add to their squad - though he won't come cheap...
VIDEO: How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem
According to Football Insider, the Reds have entered the race to sign the Sporting CP striker, who is also being pursued by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Gyokeres enjoyed a spectacular first season in Portuguese football, scoring 43 goals in 49 games after leaving Coventry City. In doing so, the 26-year-old helped fire Sporting to the Premeira Liga title, boosting his reputation and attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.
He is known to have an £86 million release clause but nobody has proved willing to stump up such a large fee as yet. While Arsenal are believed to be have shown the most interest in Gyokeres, Liverpool would also offer an exciting challenge under their new manager.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Despite joining Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2018, he failed to make a single Premier League appearance for the club and would relish the chance to make amends at Anfield.
The Swedish international moved to Coventry permanently following a loan spell and went on to score 40 goals in 97 appearances over the next two seasons. It remains to be seen how much Liverpool are prepared to bid for Gyokeres, whose potential arrival could put Darwin Nunez's future into doubt.
Transfermarkt values the Swedish centre-forward at £55m, with his contract still having four more years until expiring. In FourFourTwo's view, it seems Liverpool would prefer to concentrate their efforts elsewhere this summer, with their attacking options clearly among the best in the Premier League. That being said, if a player of Gyokeres' ability is available, then it makes sense to try and secure him as early as possible.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool make move for title winner to replace Virgil van Dijk, as Dutchman gives green light to Anfield exit: report
Liverpool to make proven Premier League star first summer signing: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.