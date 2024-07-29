Liverpool prepare to make move for prolific 43-goal forward: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen to start reshaping the squad this summer, with the Dutchman still waiting to make his first signing for the club.

But while Liverpool are currently in the United States on their pre-season tour, the recruitment department back at Anfield are working hard in identifying targets for the new season to enable Jurgen Klopp's replacement to hit the ground running.

And it seems they've decided on a goalscoring machine is the best option to add to their squad - though he won't come cheap...

VIDEO: How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

According to Football Insider, the Reds have entered the race to sign the Sporting CP striker, who is also being pursued by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Gyokeres enjoyed a spectacular first season in Portuguese football, scoring 43 goals in 49 games after leaving Coventry City. In doing so, the 26-year-old helped fire Sporting to the Premeira Liga title, boosting his reputation and attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

He is known to have an £86 million release clause but nobody has proved willing to stump up such a large fee as yet. While Arsenal are believed to be have shown the most interest in Gyokeres, Liverpool would also offer an exciting challenge under their new manager.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gyokeres was on fire last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite joining Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2018, he failed to make a single Premier League appearance for the club and would relish the chance to make amends at Anfield.

The Swedish international moved to Coventry permanently following a loan spell and went on to score 40 goals in 97 appearances over the next two seasons. It remains to be seen how much Liverpool are prepared to bid for Gyokeres, whose potential arrival could put Darwin Nunez's future into doubt.

Transfermarkt values the Swedish centre-forward at £55m, with his contract still having four more years until expiring. In FourFourTwo's view, it seems Liverpool would prefer to concentrate their efforts elsewhere this summer, with their attacking options clearly among the best in the Premier League. That being said, if a player of Gyokeres' ability is available, then it makes sense to try and secure him as early as possible.

Liverpool in the US (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool make move for title winner to replace Virgil van Dijk, as Dutchman gives green light to Anfield exit: report

Liverpool to make proven Premier League star first summer signing: report

Liverpool star hints at club's shock transfer plan