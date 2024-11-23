Ruben Amorim urged to ditch one of Erik ten Hag's most trusted signings to make immediate Manchester United impact

Ruben Amorim will take charge of his first Manchester United game against Ipswich on Sunday

Ruben Amorim has been advised to make a statement about the way he wants his Manchester United side to play by dispensing with one of Erik ten Hag's pet favourites when he takes charge for the first time this weekend.

The Portuguese will lead out Manchester United for the first time when they travel to face newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

Amorim's high-pressing style differs from what United were doing under ten Hag, who was dismissed last month to pave the way for the Sporting boss to take over at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim told to drop midfielder who does not suit his style

Erik ten Hag was dismissed at the end of October (Image credit: Getty Images)

That player is Casemiro, who has been the subject of repeated criticism for his performances in defensive midfield and as a stand-in centre-back this year.

Calls have already been made for the 2022 arrival from Real Madrid to be axed by Amorim, with Jamie Carragher saying he would have no place for the Brazilian in a new-look United line-up designed around Amorim's principles.

Casemiro has come under fire for his Manchester United performances (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former Liverpool defender, Mark Lawrenson, has echoed that, telling betting company Paddy Power: "I think the whole Manchester United squad will benefit from Ruben Amorim's arrival. I don't do stats, but I bet you that all their stats will be better this weekend than they have been.

"It's just one of those things. It's going to take a while to decide how they're going to play. [Amorim] obviously wants to press but they won't be able to do it straight away because they're not used to it.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"You'd look at Casemiro and think that if they're going to press and get up the field quickly, that won't be his ideal way of playing and I think he might struggle.

"He has played better of late, but they've got a new manager, and he might decide to drop him because he doesn't have the legs."

Lawrenson does predict that Harry Maguire will benefit from a change in system, however, saying: "If Harry Maguire knocked on Ruben Amorim's door, he'll have a look at him and see what he's got.

"With every player – and there’s lots of them – he has to look at each one, but in the meantime, he must get results. If Harry Maguire plays as the middle of Amorim’s back three, he’ll be comfortable.

Harry Maguire would be 'comfortable' in a Ruben Amorim 3-4-3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's just that he doesn’t have that half a yard of pace. Amorim might think he can put him in the middle with two guys either side who have legs and see how they go. I can see Ipswich causing Manchester United problems, but I can't see them beating them.

"It's going to take a while for Ruben Amorim to stamp his authority in terms of the way they play. He speaks a lot of sense, and he's addressed the 'Manchester United problem' as it were, but it's going to be a while for him before he knows his best team."