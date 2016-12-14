Rugani commits to Juve until 2021

Daniele Rugani has signed a new deal at Juventus until 2021, the Serie A champions have announced.

The 22-year-old was previously co-owned by Juve and Empoli, with the Bianconeri buying the remaining rights to the player in February last year.

Rugani spent two seasons on loan with Empoli, helping the club to promotion from Serie B in 2013-14.

After playing every minute in the top flight the following campaign, the defender returned to Juve full-time at the start of last season, making 17 appearances.

The defender has made eight appearances in all competitions this term, scoring three goals.